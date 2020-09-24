The Alpha Eta (Duplin County) Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society inducted two new members and elected officers for the 2020-2022 biennium at their meeting on Sept. 19.
The two newly inducted members of the Alpha Eta Chapter are Shanna Williams Troublefield and Randi Stroud Taylor.
The chapter also installed officers for the 2020-2022 biennium at the Sept. 19 meeting. Those officers are: Laura Jones, president; Samantha Wilson, vice president; Debra King, secretary; Amy Daniels, parliamentarian; and Marilynn Hroza, treasurer.
The purpose of Delta Kappa Gamma is to empower and honor women educators worldwide.