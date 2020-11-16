BEULAVILLE — The Beulaville Board of Commissioners held its regular monthly meeting on Oct. 5, where a new police officer, Jerry Davis, was introduced.
Interim Town Manager Lori Williams gave her monthly update on the wastewater treatment plant, reporting that the average flow for the month of July was 228,000 gallons per day. Rainfall was 10.9 inches for the month.
Williams also reported that sales tax received for the month was $36,502.74.
In addition, Williams reported that the Division of Water Quality has completed its inspection on both the wastewater treatment plant and the town’s collection system, and both had passed.
Williams is also heading up the town’s new Facebook page, which she said is getting a lot of interest. She added that she should be receiving the first draft of upgrades to the website in a couple of weeks.
The fire department has also completed its list of repairs that was submitted last year, after a fire hydrant at the intersection of Old Chinquapin Road and West Broad Street was completed.
In other updates to the board, Williams said that she continues to work on vacant lots and overgrown properties, and that the town has recently had an increase in the number of stray cats.
The Beulaville Board of Commissioners meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.