BEULAVILLE — Although things will be a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce and the town of Beulaville are still hosting the annual Hog Wild Cook-Off on Friday, Oct. 23, beginning at 10 a.m.
As in years past, teams will cook their barbecue, which will be served at the Beulaville Municipal Complex on Friday.
The money raised from the sale of the barbecue plates will go toward various community and business programs within the town of Beulaville.
Plates will be available for $8, and will include barbecue pork, slaw, green beans, rolls and a dessert. Delivery of five or more plates will be available to the towns of Wallace, Kenansville, Beulaville, Burgaw, Chinquapin, Richlands, Jacksonville, Kinston, Pink Hill and Warsaw.
Orders can be placed by calling John Weston at 910-262-5272 or the Beulaville Town Hall at 910-298-4647.