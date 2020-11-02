KENANSVILLE — The remains of a body have been found in Grove Creek in Kenansville. A passerby reportedly saw the body in the creek around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday night, Oct. 28, and called law enforcement officials.
Kenansville Police Chief Ryan Strickland said that as of Monday morning, the body had still not been identified. The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
“There is not much to tell other than we are still waiting on a report from the autopsy results to positively identify the body, get a time of death, and hopefully a cause of death,” Strickland said.
There has been speculation that the body could be that of a man reported missing on Monday, Oct. 26. Harold Liles, 55, was last seen walking away from Wellington Park assisted living facility on Oct. 24 around 4 p.m.
The Kenansville PD reports that he was wearing a yellow sweater with a turtleneck, blue jeans, and grey shoes.
Liles had still not been located as of Monday morning, Strickland said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Duplin County Communications at 910-296-1911, or the Kenansville Police Department at 910-296-0124.
