Longtime educator Claudius J. Morrisey is running for re-election to his District 5 seat on the Duplin County Board of Education. He is running unopposed, as are fellow incumbent Board of Education members Brent Davis of District 1, who was profiled in last week’s issue, and Reginald Kenan of District 4.
Q Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? How long have you lived in the area? How long have you served on the board?
A My life began in Sampson County. I graduated from Hargrove High School in 1968 and enrolled in N.C. A&T University, majoring in health and physical education. After graduating in 1972, I was drafted in to the United States Army, and served for six years. I currently live in Warsaw with my wife, a retired administrator from James Sprunt Community College, and we have two children who graduated from James Kenan High School. My daughter is a 28-year ESL teacher in the Wake County Board of Education System, and my son is an executive working with Clorox corporate offices in Arkansas.
I relocated to Warsaw in 1978, which is where I began my journey in education — first as a P.E. teacher at B.F. Grady for seven years, and as the football, basketball and baseball coach. While teaching at B.F. Grady, I earned my master’s degree in administration.
My first administrative job was at Wallace-Rose Hill High School as the assistant principal under Charlie Blanchard. I later worked at Kenansville Elementary and E.E. Smith as an assistant principal, with half of the day spent at each school.
In 1991, I became principal of Charity Middle School and continued in that position for about eight years. I then moved to the Duplin County Board of Education, where I served as director of special programs for eight years before retiring in 2007.
Q What do you see as the biggest issues facing Duplin County Schools?
A We are currently attempting to develop solutions for dealing with the coronavirus, based on information we are being provided that will best serve the students, teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and administration, as we face constantly changing virus information and the facts.
Q Why should people vote for you?
A I thank you in advance for your support and as always, my door is always open to hear what you have to say. Please note that your comments and concerns are always appreciated.