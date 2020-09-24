Charity School Alumni Association (CSAA) continues to serve the communities of Duplin County, even while the nation is plagued with the pandemic and other adversities.
On Aug. 26, the association donated over 100 school supplies to Robbin Cooper, principal of Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School in Rose Hill. Present for the distribution of supplies to Cooper and some of her staff members were CSAA President Lena Betha, Vice President Audrey Bryant, Recording Secretary Jerldine Kenan, Public Relations Person James Kenan, and Technology Chairperson Nicole Swinson.
After the presentation, Cooper took a brief moment to reflect on the numerous challenges that confront schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but said she feels confident about the next academic phase for Duplin County Schools.
The alumni association members are elated they were able to assist the school and pledge to continually support the communities of Duplin County.