Ongoing
Griffin Family Reunion at Hallsville Baptist Church will be postponed until next year, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. “Thank you all for understanding and see everyone next year,” said a spokesperson.
Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church, located at 141 Lyman Road, Beulaville, will have Sunday school for adults at 10 a.m. The Sunday school will meet in the Fellowship Hall and social distancing will be in place.
Daisy Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be having outdoor services under the old oak tree every first and fourth Sunday of the month at 10 a.m., weather permitting. The church is located at 808 S. Jackson St., Beulaville. Rev. Gary Moore is the pastor. “Please come and worship with us!” said church spokesperson Thelma Ellis. CCall 917-533-0575.
Shepherd’s Branch Ministry ‘Making it Plain’, interactive radio talk-show — 5-5:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Sunday on WCLN 1170 AM (Clinton) radio. You can listen online, or watch the show live on Facebook or YouTube by visiting ‘Shepherd’s Branch Ministry.’ For more information visit the Facebook page, or the website, www.theshepherds branchministry.com.
AWANAs — Sundays, 5-7 p.m., at Magnolia Baptist Church, 208 East Main St., Magnolia. Ages 2-18. Meal served at 5 p.m. For more formation, call 910-284-2637.{span class=”print_trim”}
Food for Thought Soup Kitchen — Every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Magnolia United Methodist Church, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia. For more information, call 910-260-6009.
Please include info:
•Name of event
•Time / Date
•Church name
•Church physical address
•Minister’s name (optional)
•Contact name
•Telephone number (indicate if it is to be included in announcement)
• E-mail: dtchurchnews@ncweeklies.com
• Fax:910-296-9545