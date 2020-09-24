KENANSVILLE — Students at James Sprunt Community College (JSCC) will be able to fast-forward into 2021 by taking accelerated five-week classes over the holidays to earn credit towards their degrees.
The completely online, “Fast Forward” classes will begin Dec. 4 and end Dec. 31. All classes offered will transfer to colleges in the UNC System.
The following classes will be offered:
• ART 111 Art Appreciation
• BUS 110 Introduction to Business
• BUS 115 Business Law I
• EDU 216 Foundations of Education
• HIS 132 American History II
• PSY 150 General Psychology
• REL 211 Introduction to Old Testament
• SOC 210 Introduction to Sociology
Registration is currently taking place and students can register for the above classes until Dec. 4.
Registration is open to new and current students, as well as to those who are enrolled in other colleges and universities that may be displaced by COVID-19 or who just want to take extra classes to transfer back to their home institution during the holidays.
Students are encouraged to register early to reserve their seat in the class.
Those interested can register from home or visit the JSCC campus in Kenansville by dropping by the Admissions Office located in the Strickland Building. To register from home, students can visit the “Steps to Register” page on the JSCC website at https://jamessprunt.edu/steps-to-register-fast-forward/.