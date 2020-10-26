Success often starts with just one class at a community college. Take a look at Ben & Jerry’s founders — they knew nothing about ice cream until they took a $5 correspondence class, which ultimately led to a multi-million dollar business. Your story could be a similar one; you never know until you try and what you do with the information you’ve learned is completely up to you.
At James Sprunt Community College, we are a place where you can come from any background to receive a quality education. Maybe you want to start a new business. Maybe you are looking to gain new skills or maybe you aren’t sure what you are looking for just yet, but you want to explore different career paths. You can do all that and more at James Sprunt Community College.
We know learning doesn’t just stop when you’ve reached a certain goal or obtained a certain degree. When you attend a community college, it’s not about where you start, but about where you go afterwards. It’s a place you can attend whether you are 18 or you are 65, if you don’t have a high school diploma or you have a doctorate degree.
No matter what you are in life, there is always more to learn, more to do, and more to accomplish.
James Sprunt Community College offers a variety of classes, workshops and seminars.
We offer basic skills classes for those individuals who:
– did not have an opportunity to complete their high school diploma;
– do not speak English as a native language and desire to learn how to communicate more effectively;
– need to improve life skills.
We offer workforce development and short-term training continuing education classes that lead to post-secondary credentials or allow for personal enrichment in a subject they have an interest in. Programs we offer through this division include but are not limited to:
• Allied Health programs such as Nurse Aide I/II, Pharmacy Tech, Phlebotomy, and Medical Assistant;
• CDL / Truck Driving;
• Basic Welding;
• Cosmetology;
• Barbering;
• Bi-lingual programs in cosmetology, electrical wiring, and nail technician;
• Social Media Marketing;
• Basic Diesel;
• Effective Teacher Training;
• Wastewater Management;
• Small Business Workshops and Seminars;
• Cake Decorating.
Our workforce and continuing education division offer programs that start throughout the semester, with new classes starting each week in a variety of disciplines and subjects
We also offer over 30 programs of study leading to an associate’s degree, diploma or certificate through our curriculum division. These classes are offered in a variety of formats including online, face-to-face, hybrid, and with flex delivery options where you pick the delivery that works for you.
Some of our curriculum programs include, but are not limited to:
• Accounting
• Advertising and Graphic Design
• Applied Animal Science
• College Transfer Programs
• Diesel and Heavy Equipment
• Early Childhood Education
• Office Administration
• Welding
All of our programs are state-of-the-art and meet industry standards for their respective career field. Recently our Practical Nursing program ranked #7 in North Carolina, and our Associate of Arts degree was recently ranked as the Best AA program in Eastern North Carolina. In 2018, the college was ranked #1 in North Carolina and #2 in the United States.
These high rankings don’t just happen — they take hard work, dedication, and commitment from our faculty and staff.
We hope you’ll come discover what James Sprunt Community College can offer you. We have many upcoming fast-forward classes that begin December 4th that can put you on the fast-track to receiving your degree.
Registration for Spring 2021 has started for curriculum classes as well as continuing education courses, and we welcome you to come to our campus and chart a path that is right for you and the goals you hope to achieve. We hope you’ll join us soon.