To be 100-percent honest, I put a lot of pressure on myself with this column. I feel as if I should be posting photos of my (non-existent) six-pack abs or (also non-existent) amazing weight loss to help inspire others in our area to live healthy.
Unfortunately, more often than not, I definitely do not feel like an inspiration — except maybe for what not to do. Sure, I’ve quit drinking soda for weeks at a time, but I always go back to it. I’ve worked out four to five times a week for a while ... and then I always injure myself or “don’t have the time” or just let it fall by the wayside.
I’d love nothing more than to be able to report to you all how, after three years of writing this column, I’ve made so much progress, but I really haven’t.
It is really difficult to be healthy, especially when you don’t make a whole lot of money and there’s a pandemic taxing the economy and shrinking or eliminating paychecks everywhere.
I try to eat healthy, eat clean, whatever, but then, I get hungry and time and money are short, so I just grab something quick to eat for lunch or a snack. Quick almost never means it’s good for you, even if it tastes good.
I try to stick to a workout program, but then I injure myself somehow, like the pinched nerve this year (which put me out of commission for three months) or the time in 2014 when I fractured my foot so severely that I couldn’t walk at all for an entire summer.
So, what to do? I can’t be consistent to save my life. At least maybe some of y’all can commiserate with me, because I definitely want you to do as I say, not as I do. In fact, I’d love to hear some of my readers’ thoughts on how to stay motivated, how to not give up, etc.
Whatever advice you can give, I’d certainly appreciate it! My number and email are listed below, so feel free to get in touch.
Let’s do this together!