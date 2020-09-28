RICHLANDS — Late last Monday, Sept. 21, the Onslow County Health Department notified Onslow County Schools (OCS) and Richlands High School (RHS) administrators that a cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at Richlands High School.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a probable common linkage between cases.
The report at RHS includes five previously identified individual cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results dating back to Sept. 4. RHS administration had previously notified their school community of this situation.
When the individual cases were initially reported to the school, anyone identified as a close contact was immediately notified of potential exposure. Areas of the school where any person diagnosed with COVID-19 may have been received a thorough cleaning and disinfection by district and school staff.
District and school administration will continue to monitor this situation in collaboration with the Onslow County Health Department and share any further information with the school community should it be necessary.
“OCS values our close working relationship with the Onslow County Health Director and her staff and appreciates the support they provide the district in creating a safe and healthy learning environment,” OCS Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson stated in a press release.