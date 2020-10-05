KENANSVILLE — Duplin County’s unemployment rate remains among the lowest in the state, according to figures released by the N.C. Department of Commerce last Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Duplin County’s not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.9 percent for the month of August was the third lowest in North Carolina, with Camden and Watauga counties tying for the lowest rate, at 4.6 percent.
“Duplin County continues to hold a lower unemployment rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the other counties in our state,” said Duplin County Economic Development Director Carrie Shields. “Duplin County thrives off of our industries and agriculture. These businesses have not seen the slowdowns that our metropolitan areas have experienced.”
Furthermore, she added, “Our county houses industries that are essential to supply food to our grocery stores. Duplin County feeds a hungry world and we take great pride in what we do. These industries need more employees and are hiring daily. This is one key benefit that has supported our county’s low unemployment rate.”
Statewide, the average unemployment rate was at 6.8 percent for August. Although rates decreased from July, when compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties.
“It is important to remember unemployment numbers are impacted by seasonality,” Shields explained. “We have to view our unemployment number year over year instead of month over month. When compared to the same month last year, Duplin County has seen a slight increase in our unemployment numbers.”
Duplin’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in August 2019, just 0.5 percent lower than August 2020.