KENANSVILLE — The presidential race may have taken days to decide, but the results of local races in Duplin County were won by much larger margins on Election Night, as most incumbents retained their seats.
Current County Commissioners Elwood Garner and Jesse Dowe easily won their re-election bids. Garner was running unopposed, and received 100 percent of the votes for District 1. Dowe, who currently serves as the board chair, was re-elected to the District 4 seat with 63.85 percent of the vote against challenger Andrew Odom. A newcomer to the county commission, Wayne Branch was also running unopposed after defeating incumbent Commissioner Jessie Ladson in the Primary.
All three members running for re-election to the Duplin County Board of Education also received 100 percent of the votes: Brent Davis, board chair, District 1; Reginald Kenan, vice chair, District 4; and Claudius Morrisey, District 5.
Anita Savage, running unopposed, won the Register of Deeds race, while William Kilpatrick won Duplin Soil and Water Conservation supervisor with 98 percent of the vote.
Kenansville’s Liberty Hall Fire District also approved a new fire tax, with 55.78 percent for and 44.22 percent against.
In local judicial races, Judge Carol Jones was defeated in her bid for re-election to the N.C. District Court, District 4, Seat 5. She received 39.38 percent of the vote to Republican challenger Robert Gilmore’s 60.62 percent.
In the state legislature races, incumbent Rep. Jimmy Dixon of Warsaw, a Republican, easily won his race against Democratic challenger Chris Schulte of Richlands, 65.85 percent to 34.15 percent.
Sen. Brent Jackson, a Republican, also won re-election to the N.C. Senate over Democrat challenger Vernon Moore, by 65.2 percent to 34.8 percent.
As a whole, Duplin County voted overwhelmingly Republican, with the most votes going to Dan Forest for governor and Donald Trump for president, though Democrat Governor Roy Cooper won his bid for re-election and Democrat Joe Biden has secured the electoral votes needed to become the 46th President of the United States.
Voter turnout in Duplin County was at 74 percent, with a record number turning out to cast ballots early, either in person or by mail. For the full results of the 2020 General Election, visit er.ncsbe.gov.