As the Duplin Times‘ concludes coverage of the 2020 General Election, our final Candidate Q&A features Board of Education member Claudius Morrisey, who’s running unopposed for re-election.
With Election Day occurring after the press deadline for next week’s issue, the latest local election results can be found on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheDuplinTimes/, and on the Duplin County Board of Elections website, www.duplincountync.com/board-of-elections/.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.