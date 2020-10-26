On Oct. 14, President Trump declared a major disaster in the state of North Carolina based on losses caused by Tropical Storm Isaias that occurred July 31 to Aug. 4.
As a result of this major disaster, 15 North Carolina counties were declared eligible for Federal disaster assistance, including Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency (EM) loans for eligible family farmers. Those primary disaster counties are: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Pamlico, Bertie, Chowan, Hertford, New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick, Columbus, Hyde, Onslow, Pitt.
In addition, 16 North Carolina counties are named as contiguous counties where eligible family farmers may qualify for FSA EM loan assistance. Those counties are: Bladen, Duplin, Gates, Halifax, Martin, Perquimans, Sampson, Washington, Dare, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Northampton, Robeson, Tyrrell, Wilson.
Carlton Grady said that effective Oct. 14, farmers in Duplin, Lenoir, New Hanover, and Pender may apply for EM loans for physical and production losses. June 14, 2021 is the deadline for filing an application.
The local office is located at 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite A, Kenansville, NC 28349, and has office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Grady said that any farmer who suffered a physical and production loss should contact his/her office for additional information.