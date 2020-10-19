KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College (JSCC) has announced the appointment of Ed Emory, vice chairman of the Board of Trustees, to the Executive Board of the North Carolina Association of Community Colleges Trustees.
“Our very own, Ed Emory was nominated and approved as representative for Region 5 on the NCACCT Executive Board,” announced Anita Powers, board chair of the JSCC Board of Trustees during a recent meeting.
Emory will serve on this board until his term expires on June 30, 2024.
The NCACCT is a nonprofit organization established to provide trustees and organizations for furtherance of the aims, goals, and development of North Carolina community colleges. It is composed of trustees from 58 institutions and currently has 770 members.
“I will be supporting NCACCT and assisting however I can as a director,” Emory said. “The NCACCT Board’s responsibility is to coordinate activities of the association. We work for all community colleges and all community college trustees.”
He went on to say that “NCACCT also provides training for trustees and help coordinate that training for new members.”
Emory has served as a trustee at James Sprunt Community College since 2012.
“We are a very important educational institution in the county and our service area,” he said. “There are so many opportunities at JSCC. As Dallas Herring once said, ‘we take people where they are and take them as far as they can go.’ That’s our mission. Community college is the best value of education in our state.”
He added, “We also continue to serve our community with training through business and industry.”
Emory’s contributions to Duplin County and the agriculture industry go well beyond James Sprunt Community College and span over 30 years when he first moved to Kenansville.
A native of Carteret County, Emory has had a passion for agriculture his entire life.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in horticulture, as well as a Master of Education in agricultural extension education, both from North Carolina State University.
Prior to his appointment to the board at James Sprunt, Emory was the director for the Duplin County Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, a role that he worked in for 23 years until he retired in 2009.
In addition to sharing his time and talents volunteering on the board at James Sprunt Community College, he also serves on various boards across Duplin County and Eastern North Carolina, assisting with agricultural initiatives and other worthy causes.