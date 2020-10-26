The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching effects, canceling many events and festivals planned this year. However, even with continued social distancing and face covering guidelines in place, a few local Halloween events are planned for Oct. 31 to help ensure Duplin County area children still have a spooktacular Saturday.
Faison
The Faison Wellness and Recreation Center will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday night, 6-8 p.m. Children up to age 13 will be able to load up on treats provided by local individuals and businesses. To sign up to give out treats, call the Faison Wellness Center at 910-267-0115.
The town also shared that Winnifred Street will be closed for vehicular traffic between 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night, although golf carts will be allowed.
Wallace
The Friends of the Wallace Parks are hosting a Candy Dash event downtown, which has sold out. Each “dasher” will receive a bag to fill as they dash from treat station to treat station, collecting goodies from local business and community groups. At the finish line, each dasher receives a race medal courtesy of Evans Jewelers and Wallace Variety. All proceeds go to support Wallace Parks and Recreation.
Pink Hill
Each year, the Pink Hill Fire Department hosts Scare U, a legendary haunted house. The fire department announced earlier this month that the staff had decided to delay the haunted house until the 2021 season. “We have came to this decision in hopes to protect our guests and staff,” the fire department posted on its Facebook page. “To give you hopes for the future we have already started to make many changes to our haunt by adding a second story level above the haunt, and many new areas inside the haunt.”
Warsaw
Although no events are planned in Warsaw, Police Chief Eric Southerland said that he had received a few questions from citizens about trick-or-treating this year. “One or two have asked,” he said. “My response is that we don’t control trick-or-treating so I am assuming people will do whatever they feel comfortable with.”
No matter where in Duplin County Halloween celebrations are planned, the town of Faison provided guidelines that could be used in any area.
- Trick-or-treating should take place on the actual holiday, from 6-8 p.m. All children should be clothed in safe costumes with materials that are visible in the dark to motorists, and masks do not obstruct the child’s vision.
- All children should also be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Trick-or-treaters should only visit homes with a porch light on. Residents who do not wish to hand out treats should leave their porch lights off.
Children should stay within their own neighborhoods, visiting only familiar homes.
