Several roads remained closed on Monday, as localized moderate flooding continued throughout the county, due to torrential rains caused in part by the remains of Tropical Storm Eta last week.
Heavy rain fell across much of North Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 11, continuing late into the night on Thursday, Nov. 12. “The rain was caused by a combination of a slow moving cold front along with a moist flow of air ahead of Tropical Storm Eta,” the National Weather Service reported. “With rainfall amounts of more than 6 inches, these heavier rainfall amounts upstream of our major rivers would eventually help to lead to rising water levels in our area.”
A river flood warning was issued for Duplin County, and will remain in effect through Friday evening.
Rainfall totals ranged from 4.7 inches in Wallace to 7.25 inches in Albertson, according to the National Weather Service. Faison Fire and Rescue reported that its weather station showed 7.34 inches of rain within a 24-hour period.
The Northeast Cape Fear River near Chinquapin crested on Monday at 8:30 a.m., at 16.2 feet. It is expected to fall below flood stage by Friday, and continue falling to 11.4 feet by Saturday morning.
The warning from the National Weather Service states that travel delays are likely, and several secondary roads are impassable. “Areas many miles from the river are affected as small streams back up and flood,” the text of the river flood warning explains. “Muddy Creek, Cypress Creek and Island Creek are flood areas around Chinquapin. Significant flooding in the River Landing community in Wallace occurs as well.”
As of Monday at noon, the following roads were closed due to flooding in Duplin County:
• South Blizzardtown Road, Beulaville, estimated to reopen on Friday, Nov. 20;
• Hallsville Road, Beulaville, was expected to reopen Monday afternoon;
• Durwood Evans Road, Chinquapin, expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 20;
• Deep Bottom Road, near Wallace, expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 20;
• Norwood Blanchard Road, Wallace, estimated to reopen on Friday, Nov. 20;
• Panther Creek Road, Beulaville, was expected to reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
For the latest information on road closures, visit drivenc.gov.
Always remember that emergency officials urge motorists to “turn around, don’t drown,” as it’s often impossible to tell how deep the water covering a roadway may be.
A full report on the Nov. 11-12 rain event can be found on the National Weather Service website, www.weather.gov/mhx/November2020HeavyRain.