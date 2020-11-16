Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR RIVER NEAR CHINQUAPIN AFFECTING DUPLIN COUNTY. FOR THE NORTH EAST CAPE FEAR RIVER...INCLUDING CHINQUAPIN...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR RIVER NEAR CHINQUAPIN. * UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING. * AT 8:30 AM EST MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 8:30 AM EST MONDAY WAS 16.2 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 11.4 FEET SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 16.0 FEET, MANY SECONDARY ROADS ARE FLOODED. WATER AFFECTS HIGHWAYS 41 AND 50 AND TRAVEL DELAYS ARE LIKELY. AREAS MANY MILES FROM THE RIVER ARE AFFECTED AS SMALL STREAMS BACKUP AND FLOOD. MUDDY CREEK, CYPRESS CREEK, AND ISLAND CREEK FLOOD AREAS AROUND CHINQUAPIN. SIGNIFICANT FLOODING IN THE RIVER LANDING COMMUNITY IN WALLACE OCCURS AS WELL. &&