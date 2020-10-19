Every Monday morning, Duplin County Services for the Aged staff and volunteers begin loading vans for meal deliveries to seniors throughout the county. In addition to the frozen meals, this week, essential groceries are distributed as well, said Services for the Aged director Melisa Brown.
As the deliveries were being repaired this Monday, Oct. 19, Tremaine Matthews came over to work on a printer in the office, but “he jumped right in place with the staff members,” Brown said.
“We are so thankful for those departments that extend a helpful hand. One of the transportation drivers told us they have been working since 4:30 a.m. this morning,” she said. “It is a blessing to know that we are all working together to serve our community.”