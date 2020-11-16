11192020-AC-This Country filming
Duplin Times photo/Abby Cavenaugh

Downtown Wallace was transformed into Flatch, Ohio on Monday for the filming of a Fox TV pilot called “This Country.” Traffic downtown was blocked for most of the day, as filming began at 4 a.m. and continued into the evening. “This Country” is described as a “mockumentary,” in the spirit of “The Office.” The comedy is based on the BBC series by the same name, and is written by Jenny Bicks, and produced by Director Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate, Fox Entertainment and BBC Studios. “The show follows the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley), who are trailed by a documentary crew as they go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns,” explains Deadline. “The show follows the pair as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza.”

