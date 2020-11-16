Downtown Wallace was transformed into Flatch, Ohio on Monday for the filming of a Fox TV pilot called “This Country.” Traffic downtown was blocked for most of the day, as filming began at 4 a.m. and continued into the evening. “This Country” is described as a “mockumentary,” in the spirit of “The Office.” The comedy is based on the BBC series by the same name, and is written by Jenny Bicks, and produced by Director Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate, Fox Entertainment and BBC Studios. “The show follows the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley), who are trailed by a documentary crew as they go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns,” explains Deadline. “The show follows the pair as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza.”
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Duplin's incumbents win big in election
- A century of service honored
- Wallace couple to release book on town's history
- Body found in Kenansville creek
- Roy Cooper won big, but Democrats lost big
- Chief Justice Beasley continues court system COVID-19 response
- Toys for Tots online registration, donation deadline is Oct. 31
- JSCC cosmetology students get in the Halloween spirit
- Emory named to executive board of N.C. Association of Community Colleges
- REACH dedicates new building in honor of longtime advocate
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.