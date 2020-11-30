FAISON — November is a time of year full of thankfulness and gratitude, and one local church showed theirs by feeding the staff of Goshen Medical Center in Faison. It has been a tough year for everyone, especially those in the medical field fighting the war against COVID-19.
The Shepherd’s Branch Ministry, located on the Duplin County side of Mount Olive, is known for giving to the community. The pastor, Dawn Branch, said the idea first came to her when she was waiting in the parking lot for her appointment. Since the rise in coronavirus cases, many medical facilities are doing their appointments via drive-thru or drive-up.
“It blessed me to watch the staff of Goshen Medical serve the community with kindness in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis,” she said. “They are hard working. Just watching how hard they work, I just wanted to appreciate them during the pandemic.”
After Branch watched the staff that day, she spoke with other members of her church about the idea, and then began the planning stages. She coordinated with a new Duplin County restaurant, Mae’s Grill & Catering of Rose Hill, and Faison Goshen Medical Center site supervisor, Lynn Herring, to find out the best time and plan to do the dinner safely.
“They were very humbled and very thankful that they were recognized,” Herring said. “They were very thrilled, and very appreciative. I had several reach out to me afterwards to tell me how nice it was, and how well it was put together. Dr. Richards came and said that it was really nice. He was worried about the safety during the delivery, but everyone tried very hard to keep it safe. Dawn and I had carefully plotted it out to make sure for example there were servers that served people individually and everyone was 6 feet apart. So it was pre-planned and executed beautifully.”
Although Herring was not able to release specific numbers, Goshen has seen a high increase in patients since COVID appeared. Many changes have had to take place such as pre-screening patients about possible COVID symptoms, and doing appointments outside, but the staff has been flexible and handled the changes to the best of their abilities.
“The staff has handled all of this remarkably well,” Herring said. “Yes, it’s longer hours and increased stressed levels, but at the end of the day, like I said, this is what we do, but yes, there are challenges. We are continuing with patient care. We are taking care of our patients. We are doing what we have always done, and in addition to that we are taking care of COVID patients.”