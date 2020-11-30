Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP 45 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&