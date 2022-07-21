On Christmas Eve 1968, three U.S. Apollo 8 astronauts orbited the moon ten times and sent a live TV transmission to Earth. Frank Borman, Bill Anders, and Jim Lovell took turns reading from the first ten verses of the creation story in Genesis 1. They signed off with “And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas — and God bless all of you, all of you on the good Earth.”
The iconic photo taken by Astronaut Anders shows the blue, white, and green Earth suspended in the darkness of space. Astronaut Ron Garan, seeing the same view of Earth on a spacewalk in 2008, said, “Seeing Earth from this vantage point gave me a unique perspective — something I’ve come to call the orbital perspective. Part of this is the realization that we are all traveling together on the planet and that if we all looked at the world from that perspective, we would see that nothing is impossible.”
On Christmas Day 2021, NASA launched the James Webb Space Telescope, an infrared space observatory. According to one news release, “NASA’s largest and most powerful space science telescope will probe the cosmos to uncover the history of the universe from the Big Bang to alien planet formation and beyond. It is one of NASA’s Great Observatories, huge space instruments that include the likes of the Hubble Space Telescope to peer deep into the cosmos.”
On July 12, NASA released some of the first remarkable images sent from the telescope. One picture is of the “Cosmic Cliffs,” which look like an enormous mountain range. They are actually the edge of a star-forming region in the Carina Nebula 7,600 light-years from Earth. The tallest peak in the cliffs is seven light-years high!
Another image shows a galaxy cluster as it appeared four and a half billion years ago. The photo is densely packed with stars. NASA says the image is approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length, a tiny sliver of the vast universe.
On the front page of the Christmas Day 1968 edition of the New York Times, an essay by poet Archibald MacLeish appeared. He was inspired by the picture of Earth hanging in the darkness of space. He wrote, “To see the earth as it truly is, small blue and beautiful in that eternal silence where it floats, is to see ourselves as riders on the earth together, brothers on that bright loveliness in the eternal cold—brothers who know now they are truly brothers.”
Psalm 8 asks, “When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars that you have established, what are human beings that you are mindful of them?” When we look at the astonishing photos from space, maybe we will realize and act like who we truly are, “brothers and sisters on the bright loveliness in the eternal cold, brothers and sisters who know now they are truly brothers and sisters.”