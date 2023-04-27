Multiple departments responded to a fast-moving woods fire

 Rhonda Albertson Brown

BEULAVILLE — On Friday, April 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a fast-moving brush fire in the 200 block of S. Williams Road in Beulaville was reported. The Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to the call.

North Carolina Forestry 2 called the fire in and was on the scene when Sarecta units arrived.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director and a weekly contributor to the Duplin Times.