BEULAVILLE — On Friday, April 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a fast-moving brush fire in the 200 block of S. Williams Road in Beulaville was reported. The Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to the call.
North Carolina Forestry 2 called the fire in and was on the scene when Sarecta units arrived.
Despite firefighters’ aggressive efforts to mitigate the quickly-growing fire, it continued to expand. After about an hour, Sarecta Fire Command requested Beulaville, Kenansville and Potters Hill Volunteer fire departments for brush trucks, tankers, and additional manpower needed to help with structural protection.
North Carolina Forestry requested a second bulldozer, a helicopter, a spotter plane, and a water tender plane.
Water drops were conducted to spot which way the fire was moving, in order to get ahead of the fire and stop its progression. The road was closed at the intersection of S. Williams Road and S. Blizzardtown Road, where
Potters Hill Engine 1 set up a water point for tanker refilling.
A Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputy closed the roadway where it intersects with E. NC 24 Highway, by Mom & Pops store.
The fire was successfully contained at approximately 6 p.m. and was no longer endangering structures. Command released Beulaville and Kenansville units. Potters Hill remained on scene to assist Sarecta and NC Forestry units with mopping and keeping the fire in the containment lines.
A total of 11 acres burned. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries or property damage reported.
Twenty-five fire apparatus and approximately 50 fire personnel were at the scene, including members of the Duplin County Fire Marshal Office who facilitated resources for the working crews. The last unit cleared the call at approximately 9 p.m., these men and women worked very hard for about seven hours to protect their community.
