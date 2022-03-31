BEULAVILLE — Nate Jones, a 16-year-old sophomore at East Duplin High School, and an Eagle Scout candidate with Troop 35 from Wallace built three 24/7 access community food boxes to help his community as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Nate with the assistance of a few other scouts installed the boxes on Saturday, March 19. The food boxes were installed at the Beulaville Town Hall, library, and the Beulaville Fire Department.
Nate said he “was aware of the need for easily accessible food for those who are food insecure in the community” and he “felt a sense of accomplishment when he was building and installing the boxes because they should be resources that are available 24/7 for our community.”
The locations of the food boxes were strategically selected by the teen “so if anyone was walking in the community there were different locations around town they could access food from.”
The EDHS sophomore is not new to community service as he has helped with various food drives through Beulaville Presbyterian Church to support East Duplin Christian Outreach, which is an organization that provides assistance for folks in need, whether it be clothes, emergency funds, or food.
Beulaville Mayor Hutch Jones said the town hopes to see more boxes like this pop up around Duplin County.
The food pantry boxes took approximately 15 hours to complete as far as “collecting the materials and doing all the cutting and such. The project as a whole took over 10 months from coming up with the idea to the installation because it goes through the Eagle Scout process and there is a very thorough, detailed process they want every scout to go through in developing those projects,” said Mayor Jones.
Eagle Scout projects require the participants to do thorough research in order to come up with their project, and the idea has to be approved by local scout leaders as well as district scout leaders. They are required to show a very detailed plan.
The young Jones used littlefreepantry.org and followed the model plan to construct the food pantry boxes. The project requires skill with woodworking and is built to “withstand the elements and most animal attempts at intrusion” according to the site.
“All in all he’s got well over 100 hours of some sort of service capacity with this, specific to this process whether it be building the boxes, researching the idea, planning, gathering materials, coordinating with other scouts to help him out (with installation),” Mayor Jones added. “In this process, my son Nate had to go to the town and the Beulaville Fire Department to request approval for placing these boxes on the property.”
As part of his project, Nate had to obtain donations for the materials used in his project, request permission to have the boxes installed at all three locations, and secure the source of food supplies to keep them stocked.
“When he met with the Beulaville Fire Department they said they definitely wanted to be the first to stock the boxes,” said Mayor Jones. “I anticipate they will maintain the box at their location but the public can participate and drop off non-perishable food items themselves.”
Mayor Jones said he anticipates that when the word gets out, the boxes will remain stocked.
“Long term East Duplin Christian Outreach has agreed to maintain the boxes,” said Mayor Jones. “It’s important to let the community know that they can stock the food pantries,” said Mayor Jones.
Nate shared he has “learned invaluable lessons while being a part of scouting. From cooking and menu preparation to basic life-saving skills to canoeing and outdoor safety and leisure activities. Also, the actual Eagle Scout project itself requires organization, discipline, and good communication skills in order to complete each of the steps necessary to obtain scouting’s highest honor.”
According to Scouting.org, only about 8% of scouts make it through the entire process and receive their Eagle Scout badges.