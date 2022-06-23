ROSE HILL — The Town of Rose Hill held a brief meeting on June 14 at the Town Hall Building. The meeting began at 6 p.m. and there were three attendees in the audience. Several items were up for discussion in the approved agenda.
The board voted to refuse the recycling collections agreement due to inconsistency in trash pickup.
Town Administrator & Finance Officer John Bauer also stated that he anticipated that the cost would go up due to fuel and labor costs going up. The next bidding period will be in September/October.
In years past, sewer lines were put in, and residents had the option to connect or to continue using their sewer system. The board discussed a property that they were considering connecting to the sewer lines. It would cost $8,300 to put in a sewer tap so the board decided to refund the resident $500, and to allow them to connect in the future if they want.
Town Administrator & Finance Officer John Bauer presented a list of homes that received letters from the town giving the owners 60 days to fix problems that went against ordinances. After 60 days, they will receive a $100 per day citation.
There were 160 new street signs installed around town. The town was able to get this project done without going over the budget. Bauer gave kudos to Public Utilities Director Blake Parker for doing a great job on the project.
One resident, Derrick Mathis, requested that the town add more sports to the Rose Hill Recreation Department. He stated that he believed there needed to be sports other than just baseball.
“I’m not sure what the discussion is going to be about in your closed session, but last meeting I mentioned something regarding having other sports. Maybe we can try to accommodate other cultures with different types of activities. Not just baseball. I know all cultures play baseball, but soccer, basketball, really any other activities we can implement at the park in Rose Hill other than baseball would be great. If you guys could discuss that if that comes into play,” said Mathis.
At 6:29 p.m. the board went into closed session to discuss economic development.