MOUNT OLIVE — Public comments of the Mount Olive March’s town hall opened with comments from resident Tatisha Robinson of S. Breazeale Avenue. Robinson shared concerns about the fumes of burning debris entering her home as well as the homes of her neighbors with asthmatic children.

The debris was set to burn on a windy day and left unmonitored throughout the night for over 24 hours. Robinson said she had to sleep with a mask and couldn’t breathe because of smoke inhalation. She also claimed the community was given no notice concerning the controlled burn.