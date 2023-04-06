MOUNT OLIVE — Public comments of the Mount Olive March’s town hall opened with comments from resident Tatisha Robinson of S. Breazeale Avenue. Robinson shared concerns about the fumes of burning debris entering her home as well as the homes of her neighbors with asthmatic children.
The debris was set to burn on a windy day and left unmonitored throughout the night for over 24 hours. Robinson said she had to sleep with a mask and couldn’t breathe because of smoke inhalation. She also claimed the community was given no notice concerning the controlled burn.
In response to Robinson’s complaint, Town Manager Jammie Royall shared that the fire was set without his notice by Public Works, and he has been working to resolve the issue. The Police Department was also called in to check on the fire hourly until it died down.
Other topics discussed:
The board moved to discuss policy changes. Commissioner Barbara Kornegay explained that the code of conduct policy and non-discrimination policy had to be reworked to fit templates for grant funding applications. No changes were made to the actual policies, and the board voted to approve the reorganization changes.
A Uniform Civil Penalty ordinance was discussed. Town Attorney Carroll Turner explained that this would be a set of ordinances that would determine what happens if someone refuses to follow a town’s set laws.
“Rather than trying to amend all the sections of the ordinances, we decided to present a schedule that would override all other schedules of penalties,” Turner explained.
According to the new Uniform Civil Penalty ordinance, offenders will get a written warning on their first offense with 15 days to clear it. On their second offense, they will receive a $200 civil penalty and a fine up to $200. On their third offense, they will receive a $300 civil penalty and a fine up to $300. On their fourth offense, they will receive a $500 civil penalty and a fine up to $500. All other violations after the fourth offense will be penalized like the fourth but with a rate of $500 per day until the offense is corrected. The board voted to approve the ordinance, and Town Clerk Sherry Davis said she would make copies of the new ordinance available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.
Turner also explained a proposed amendment to the parking ordinance that would make it illegal to park in front of signs or right of ways. This proposed amendment was to address a recurring problem of tractor trailers and vehicles causing traffic issues in town.
Commissioner Delreese Simmons raised concern about the 15-foot clearance mentioned in the amendment because that would cut into the houses of some people with small yards. Turner said that the measurement was meant to match the right of way which is also normally marked by the light poles throughout town.
The board voted to table the parking ordinance amendment until further review of clearance areas could be measured.
Royall shared about a truck with a grapple loader that would be able to resolve the town’s yard waste collection issues. He proposed using ARPA funds to buy it outright for approximately $230,000.
“Right now, limb collection is done by hand one limb at a time,” Royall said. “This truck would make us able to pick up all yard waste in one trip.” The board approved the purchase of the custom built truck known as “Route Assistant.”
The truck should be built and ready for the town within three months.
Commissioner Vicky Darden then thanked everyone for their support through the Black History Parade. She shared concern about older citizens and shut-ins and their ability to get around. She encouraged people to check in on anyone like that that they know about in the area.
Commissioner Tommy Brown reminded everyone about the Fishman benefit meal and auction that would take place on March 25th. The funds would be used to assist families of Sgt. Matthew Fishman, Sgt. Logan Cox, and Det. Ramon Torres to be able to attend National Police Week in Washington D.C. Commissioner Brown also shared about the passing of Calypso Mayor T-Bone Tyndall after a lengthy stay in Wayne Memorial Hospital. He asked for everyone’s support during the loss of such a close neighbor.
Mayor Pro Temp Steve Wiggins discussed resilience and child abuse prevention awareness. He shared that an opening ceremony for awareness month will be held at The Hub in Goldsboro on April 4th.
Commissioner Delreese Simmons dismissed rumors that the town is “passing ordinances to take over the town”. He said that, on the contrary, we are “trying to make everything better” and “a lot of things are starting to move.” He thanked Public Works and the Police Department for their work toward making things better.
Commissioner Barbara Kornegay shared about two grant proposals she was working on. The first would purchase all new security cameras for the town, and the second would assist with conversion of the old Carver gym into an emergency shelter with handicap access restrooms.
Turner informed the board that a purchase of 17.2 acres was finalized to help build a parallel runway at the town’s airport. The purchase was made possible by funds from North Carolina’s Division of Airways. He also shared that surveying was underway for the transfer of ownership to move forward from the town to the organizations currently at the old Carver school.
The meeting then ended in a closed session.