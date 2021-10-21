WARSAW - Jennifer Faison Kelly, a Warsaw native and former health and physical educator and coach for Duplin County Schools was recently appointed as Capital University's School of Education Dean.
The 1988 James Kenan High School valedictorian earned her undergraduate degree in physical education from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Adapted Physical Education and a Ph.D. in Sport and Exercise Education from the Ohio State University.
"Capital University is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Faison Kelly as Dean of the School of Education. Dr. Kelly is a tenured professor of education, and has served on the faculty at Capital since 1999. Her appointment as the first African American Dean of the School of Education at Capital highlights a career of administrative and service contributions to the university," states the Capital University announcement.
Kelly has fond memories of her time at the Duplin County Board of Education during her college years. She remembers helping administrative assistant, Susie Miller, set up for board meetings and learning all the inner workings of a school district and school boards.
Kelly said "she gets choked up when she thinks about sitting at the desk of Mr. Johnny Williams who was an administrator at the Board of Education at that time." Kelly attributed Williams as someone who "poured tremendous wisdom into her during those summer months."
Kelly reminisced about conversations with Thelma Swinson Allen who shared stories about her grandparents, Matthew and Henrietta Faison, who worked as sharecroppers on the Swinson farm according to Kelly.
Kelly said she attributes her success to God and her parents Katie Faison and her late father, Mark Faison, who passed away 30 years ago during her senior year in college in 1991.
Returning home to Duplin County is one of Kelly's wishes. She says she hopes to "sow back into the community that same foundation of strong educational values that Duplin County Schools and its community provided her."