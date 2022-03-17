KENANSVILLE — Magnolia resident and program assistant with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension 4-H, Charmae Kendall, was one of four people honored at the North Carolina Pork Council’s annual conference awards luncheon on March 7.
The NC Pork Council announced Kendall as the recipient of the 2022 W.W. Shay Award for Industry Distinction. Other awardees honored at the event were Bob Livingston of White Oak, he received the Outstanding Pork Producer award; Bob Ivey of Goldsboro was inducted into the NC Pork Council Hall of Fame; and Josh Coombs of Clinton received the Emerging Leader award.
Kendall was nominated for the award by Morris Murphy, Triple M Family Farms owner-operator. The W.W. Shay Award honors individuals who exhibit outstanding service to the pork industry.
“Charmae Kendall is arguably one of (the) extension’s most valuable employees, and certainly one of the hardest working. The drive and hard work that she puts into teaching youth about the agriculture industry is unmatched. She never sits down until all of the work is done, frequently giving more of herself than what is expected,” said Murphy.
Kendall who worked with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Sampson County Extension Office prior to joining the Duplin County Extension Office, said she was “very honored to even be thought of as a nominee for the award.”
“We have been very lucky to live, work, and raise our boys in a community that revolves around agriculture and providing food for the world,” said Kendall. “I will continue to work hard to inform the general public about the tasks our farmers do every day to meet all of our needs.”
The NC Pork Council awardee announcement states “Kendall uses her skills to connect with youth and educate them about livestock. She plays a key role in the Duplin Grows event, where she and other volunteers provide every third-grade student in Duplin County Public Schools the opportunity to interact with local agribusiness professionals while gaining exposure to agriculture. During the spring and summer months, you can often find her taking students around the state to farms where they learn how to judge livestock in preparation for 4-H judging contests.”
Kendall’s role in the Duplin County 4-H Pig Project, now in its fourth consecutive year, was highlighted as a testament to her creativity and determination to serve.
The Duplin County 4-H Pig Project is possible through a partnership with Smithfield Foods, who provide the pigs, barn, and feed. Through this partnership, for a period of eight weeks, 20 local children are introduced to the swine industry, as they learn about pork production, how to care for and show a pig. At the end of the project, participating children show the pigs at the Coastal Plains Livestock Show & Sale in Kinston on April 18 and 19.