Greenevers Town Board

The board discusses purchasing a new stove for the Greenevers community building and whether they need a commercial stove or not.

 Lauren Branch

GREENEVERS — The Greenevers Town Board held its monthly town hall meeting at the Greenevers Recreation Center last week. There were no community members in attendance.

For the last year, a street resurfacing project has been underway, but that project is currently being closed. During the project Clinic Circle Drive, Cedar Lane, and Carr Town Road in Greenevers were all resurfaced. A final bill for the work was submitted to the town. The costs included the contractor fee of $75,924.27 and an engineering bill of $64,900. The board approved for the Mayor to sign off and submit the final pay request and certificate of completion.