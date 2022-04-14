Senior hunger affects hundreds of older adults in Duplin County, but the food reimbursement assistance program can help make food affordable to help address the nutritional needs of people aged 60 years and older.
UPDATED: The grocery reimbursement program has been suspended.
"Due to the tremendous number of applications received for the grocery reimbursement program, the program is suspended at this time. If funds become available, the website application link will be reopened," read the announcement released by the Area Agency on Aging. If you have already completed an application through the website, phone or at your local Senior Center, you will be notified in writing of your status. These letters will be mailed and should be received within the next two weeks."
KENANSVILLE — The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging recently announced Duplin County as one of the two pilot counties for their food reimbursement assistance program to help address the nutritional needs of people aged 60 years and older.
“As with any new program, especially a pilot program, there are challenges in the process. Duplin and Greene county were chosen as pilots to initiate the program. As of April 8th, 2022, the agency has received 215 applications for the food reimbursement assistance program,” said Melisa Brown, Duplin County Services for the Aged director. “Food insecurity is a challenge for seniors above and below the poverty level.”
Reimbursement for groceries is limited to $500 per household with valid store receipts.
“Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging is receiving all applications and assistance is based on the availability of funding and eligibility requirements,” Brown added.
Seniors interested in registering may call the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging at 252-638-3185, choose option #1 and dial extension 3015.
In order to qualify, the senior must be a resident of Duplin County and be able to provide picture identification to verify age and residence.
According to the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging, once the application has been approved, eligible recipients will be contacted and provided with an approval email or letter, which will include details for submitting receipts.
Seniors will need to submit their food receipts to Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging to be reimbursed. Checks will be processed and mailed to the senior within 30 days of approval.
Duplin County seniors can call the Senior Center at 910-296-2140 for assistance.