$5K reward tor information on missing Duplin woman By Ena Sellers News Editor Jun 9, 2022 KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward to any person who can provide information leading to the whereabouts of Amanda Little of Rose Hill, NC.According to law enforcement officials, Little was reported missing in April."Amanda Little was last seen near her home by her neighbors, and all known associates claim no recent contact with Ms. Little," said a Duplin County law enforcement official.Little is described as a white female, 5'4" tall, 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Any persons with information that may lead to her location should contact Detective Edward Johnson or Sergeant Clarke Beringer at the Duplin County Sheriff's Office at 910-296-2150.