Operation NC Freedom

Rescued pigs enjoy some fresh water at their new staging location in Pinehurst, N.C., where they received veterinary care to get them ready for adoption.

CHINQUAPIN — Last week 73 pot-bellied pigs were relocated from Little House of Piggies Rescue, Inc., in Chinquapin, N.C., with the help of volunteers from nine rescues from across the country who joined together to form Southeastern Sanctuary Coalition “Operation NC Freedom.”

“...We are all exhausted- mentally and physically. But, watching the convoy of trucks pull out of the driveway to start the journey to their new home, and then seeing those sweet babies step off the trailers into lush, green pastures with dry ground… well, it’s all worth it...” read a social media post from Operation NC Freedom on Sept. 5.

