CHINQUAPIN — Last week 73 pot-bellied pigs were relocated from Little House of Piggies Rescue, Inc., in Chinquapin, N.C., with the help of volunteers from nine rescues from across the country who joined together to form Southeastern Sanctuary Coalition “Operation NC Freedom.”
“...We are all exhausted- mentally and physically. But, watching the convoy of trucks pull out of the driveway to start the journey to their new home, and then seeing those sweet babies step off the trailers into lush, green pastures with dry ground… well, it’s all worth it...” read a social media post from Operation NC Freedom on Sept. 5.
According to Joe Newburn, Duplin County Animal Services Supervisor, there was no animal abuse. “There were a couple of rules that where violated,” he said, explaining the pig rescuer had taken in too many pigs and fell in hard times, but that she was very cooperative and complied with the order. “She had it done within a week.”
“She had rescued them all from other counties,” said Newburn. “She really took on more that she could handle.”
Earlier this year, Donna Clendenin, owner of Little House of Piggies Rescue in South Carolina and Deborah Morgan, owner of When Pigs Fly Animal Sanctuary in Virginia, announced they had joined forces to buy land in Duplin County. The plan was to relocate both of their rescue operations to North Carolina.
“...I teamed up with a fellow rescuer. We now have each other in case of an emergency. We will work together on rescues but maintain our separate rescues! Lil House of Piggies and When Pigs Fly Animal Sanctuary will now own a beautiful piece of land in North Carolina,” wrote Morgan on a social media post to raise funds for her move from Virginia to NC.
Clendenin, who had been looking for a new home for her rescue, announced they had outgrown their space and in April posted, “...It has been a long frustrating process to find the right place for all of our babies, but we have found it … It’s 4 hours away but it will be worth it!”
But the move did not go well for Clendenin, who reported experiencing trouble from the start.
“(One) week ago we had to stop moving pigs in the back part of the property because lots of rain storms came in and the temp way back there got swappy,” wrote Clendenin in her social media page on June 22. She further explained that the truck they rented for taking the pigs got stuck as well as the other two who attempted to help, leaving huge ruts and a sink hole where they were planning on making the driveway.
Clendenin explained that in the meantime her pigs where split between the back and the front of the property, including the area allocated for the other rescue. As this transpired, photos of the pigs started circulating in social media.
According to Newburn, some of the people who got involved wanted to make sure the pigs had shelter.
“In North Carolina, livestock does not require shelter... If they don’t have to have it, I can’t enforce it,” explained Newburn, also “the mud was a little bit deeper than what it should’ve been, so the pigs had to use a lot more energy to get through it, and she cleaned that in no time,” said Newburn.
He added that they had “good rescues that came out and stepped up to help her move the animals... She’s got four pigs left, I think, in the property. They are her personal pigs — they even sleep in the house with her,” he added.
As for the pigs. they are now in a staging location near Pinehurst, N.C., where they are receiving veterinary care before they can be ready for adoption.