KENANSVILLE — Firefighters with Sarecta, Albertson, Pink Hill, Beulaville, and Potters Hill fire departments jumped into action to put out an agricultural barn fire on N.C. 111 Highway near Tapp Farm Road over Memorial Day weekend.
On May 30 at approximately 4:20 p.m., multiple fire units responded to the fire, which is currently under investigation for potential arson according to David Miller from Duplin County Fire News.
Approximately 80,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.
Duplin County EMS was on scene on standby, to provide fire rehab for firefighters. Also on scene assisting were Tri-County Electric, and Duplin County Water Department.
The fire is believed to be arson and is under investigation by Duplin County Emergency Management Office of Fire Marshal, Duplin County Sheriff Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and North Carolina State Fire Marshal Office.