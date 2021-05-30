A fire on NC 111 Highway near Tapp Farm Road is under investigation for potential arson.
Fire units from Sarecta, Albertson, Pink Hill, Beulaville, and Potters Hill responded to the fire at approximately 3 p.m. this afternoon and are still on scene at the time of this post.
Duplin County EMS was on scene assisting firefighters according to officer David Miller of Potters Hill. Also on scene assisting were Tri-County Electric, and Duplin County Water Department.
The fire is believed to be arson and is under investigation by Duplin County Emergency Management Office of Fire Marshal, Duplin County Sheriff Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and North Carolina State Fire Marshal Office.