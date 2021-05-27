Dear graduates,
On behalf of the Board of Education, congratulations to our Graduating Class of 2021! You persevered through adversity to graduation day, and we are so proud of you!
COVID-19 created various setbacks and disappointments, but you proved that with hard work, dedication, and a school community that loves and supports you, your dreams could come true. We celebrate your many accomplishments and extend gratitude to you for making DCS an awesome place to teach and learn.
While your teachers have taught you many lessons over the years, you have taught us the true meaning of resiliency. Thank you for staying Duplin Strong!
Congratulations again and best wishes on your next adventure.
Never forget that your DCS family loves you. You are forever in our hearts, and we wish you abundant blessings as you depart on your new journey. This is just the beginning – the sky is your limit!
Your humble servant,
Austin Obasohan, Ed.D. Superintendent