If you follow my monthly column, you probably know by now that I love me a cute little coffee shop. They are good for so many things: business meetings, free office space, a meet-up with friends or family, a quick stop for breakfast or lunch, or just for a little pick-me-up cup of joe!
Some coffee shops even offer live music, games, and events. No matter what your flavor is, a coffee shop can usually give you what you need. When I walk into coffee shops I feel all warm and fuzzy inside. I feel happy, regardless of what I faced before I walked in, and I forget about everything I am going to have to deal with after I leave.
Moe Joe Coffee & Cupcakes opened its brick and mortar in Downtown Wallace last April. Since then, the bells of its front door can be heard up and down the W. Main Street block all day long. Located right next to Monte’s Place, a business center frequented by small business owners, Moe Joe Coffee & Cupcakes has been a great addition to the Wallace community.
Wallace native, Ramona Cavenaugh Casteen, is the owner and operator. Moe Joe Coffee & Cupcakes started as a homemade coffee stand designed and built by her husband and son-in-law from the bed of a pickup truck, and it has come a long way since its start in 2019.
Casteen was a 20-year nurse that wanted something to share and pass on to her kids. Casteen and her daughter, Heather Parker, used to love to go to coffee shops together. While Parker was pregnant, they would frequent shops in Wilmington. Eventually, as Casteen became a grandmother, it became a family thing to do on Fridays. The whole family is in love with coffee! Even her parents sit in the coffee shop in their favorite spot almost every day and chat with the customers frequently. It took a lot of faith for Casteen to step out of her comfort zone, but she said that with the support of her family, friends, and church, all the doors she needed to open didn’t just open up for her, they flew open!
While I was there I tried the Golden Mocha, iced, and with almond milk. It was made with caramel, white chocolate, and hazelnut. Me and hazelnut have a love-hate relationship. I like it, but there is something about the aftertaste of some hazelnut flavors that I just can’t get with.
For some reason, I really wanted to try this drink though. It is supposed to be one of Casteen’s most popular drinks. It did not disappoint! I was sort of caught off guard by the look of it. It almost looked like a bottle of turmeric spilled on it, but it was SO good, and it was the extra caramel drizzle down the cup for me!
I also tried one of her daughter’s vanilla buttercream cupcakes. It was delish! I would go there just for the cupcake! It was so moist, not too sweet, and blended so well with the coffee. Buttercream can be too sweet for me sometimes, but this wasn’t, and I am not sure if it was the cupcake or the icing, but something had a cappuccino-flavored finish to it. Every bite made me feel a little happier inside. The coffee and cupcake both had similar tastes even though the flavors were different. It was a match made in heaven.
Moe Joe Coffee & Cupcakes has a large coffee menu, and even some customer and kid-made concoctions.
Another customer favorite is the Winter-White Mocha. I plan to try that next time. One thing I love about this place is that they have food alternatives. They have paleo bars. Casteen explained that her family has their own dietary restrictions, so it was important for them to be a place where others like them have options.
The store was as cute as a button with its chalkboard wall and kid’s corner with the mini picnic table. There is even a dining room table near the front counter that looks like it came straight out of grandma’s kitchen. So whether you are looking for a nice meeting space or a corner to work in. I would highly suggest this place if you’re near Downtown Wallace. I always find it so fascinating how creative coffee shop owners can be. I give Moe Joe Coffee & Cupcakes an A+!