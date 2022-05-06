ROSE HILL - The Duplin County Historical Society will have Ed Emory as their May 7 guest speaker. Emory will talk about the long and significant agricultural history of Duplin County.
Emory is the County Extension Director Emeritus of the Duplin County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service at NC State University. Currently he coordinates the AgPrime Cost-Share program at the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center at the University of Mount Olive.
Emory also serves as the Vice-Chair of the James Sprunt Community College Board of Trustees and serves on the Executive Committee of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees. He is a member of the North Carolina 4-H Development Fund Board of Directors and the Duplin County Community Foundation Board of Directors. Emory serves on the Board at Liberty Hall Restoration and has just recently completed a 14-year appointment to the North Carolina Agricultural Finance Authority.
Emory has a BS in Horticulture from NC State University and a master’s degree in Agricultural and Extension Education from North Carolina State University. He first joined the Cooperative Extension in Pamlico County in 1981 where he grew up. He came to Duplin County Extension Service in 1985 where he served the county until retirement in 2009.
The historical society will meet at noon, May 7, at the Rose Hill Restaurant. There is no charge to attend. Lunch is not included.