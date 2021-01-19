BEULAVILLE — For the fifth straight year, a Beulaville youngster is hosting a fundraiser to help pets served by the Duplin County Animal Shelter.
Since 2016, Kaden Simpson has foregone birthday presents and instead raised money for the animal shelter. His 12th birthday is Feb. 19, and he hopes to raise $8,000 before then through his GoFundMe page.
"He's excited and wants to beat this goal," said mom Jessica Daughtry Simpson. "He would love to help these animals get homes and the care they need. He will also be taking up supplies (food, blankets, toys, collars, leashes, and treats)."
Kaden has autism and loves animals. In addition to his annual birthday fundraisers, he held a special fundraiser in September, after an explosion killed 79-year-old Lon Record and five of his cats and dogs. The remaining 12 animals were taken in by the Duplin County Animal Shelter and received emergency veterinary care. When Kaden saw photos of the injured animals on Facebook, he immediately told his mother that he wanted to help them. He ended up raising more than $8,000.
In recognition of his efforts, he received the Hero to Animals Award from PETA Kids, PETA’s youth division, in October.
"This is Kaden's passion," his mom said. "This is truly special to him. He loves to help, especially animals."
To donate to Kaden's fundraiser, visit https://gofund.me/ccc3cd6e.