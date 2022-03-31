KENANSVILLE — Growing up in a military family, John David Jackson learned about the values of service to the community at a young age. Jackson’s father was an Army military police and his mother a nurse.
Jackson retired as a North Carolina State Marine Patrol Officer.
Jackson said he is the only Republican candidate who is opposed to red flag laws. He defines himself as deeply invested in the needs of Duplin County, pro-justice but also a man of compassion who explores ways to help struggling youth get back on the right track. He stated that he believes “justice needs to be blind and the community needs to be strengthened by integrity and fairness from law enforcement.”
Jackson shared he is deeply disturbed by the drug trade present in Duplin County and is aware that overdoses have increased in the past six months.
“Fentanyl and Meth is plaguing many communities and ours certainly hasn’t been left out,” said Jackson, whose one of his top priorities is “to make Duplin County an unattractive place for drug and human traffickers to set up shop.”
Q. Why have you decided to run for Duplin County Sheriff? Why should people vote for you?
A: The Duplin County Sheriff’s Department has needed a change for many years and that needed change is what motivated me to run in this race. I received 4,968 votes when I ran for Sheriff in 2018, which was evidence many in our community agreed with me.
As a leader, I would bring to the Office of the Sheriff a true love for our county and country. I believe in our Lord Jesus Christ and His redemptive power, am committed to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God always as the Bible instructs. As sheriff, I will stand for the Constitution and its amendments, including standing and fighting for your right to own and carry a gun. I do not support red flag laws, unlike my opponent Stratton Stokes. I will put on a uniform every day and work in the field to make sure I know what’s happening in the County. I am willing to sacrifice for truth and justice. I will make sure every day that the new department lives by the motto: Protect and serve every citizen. This county needs a true conservative.
Q. What are the main issues that you will like to address if elected Sheriff? And How?
A. Make no mistake, the number one issue that needs to be addressed by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is the illegal drug trade. There are meth houses in this County that have been operating for years and years in the same locations. This is indicative that dealers are far too comfortable in Duplin County and have been allowed to thrive for far too long. These meth houses have to be shut down. Duplin County cannot be perceived as friendly territory to drug dealers/traffickers. Our current Democrat Sheriff has endorsed Mr. Stratton and I sure don’t see that as a good thing.
The drug problem in Duplin is so destructive and pervasive that it warrants a full time special response team, which I plan to put into place. This response team will serve warrants and gather information so that we can remove the little players and meth houses while identifying who the large players are.
I would also like to identify where our most vulnerable members of our community are, like our veterans and our elderly. When we know where they are located, when we have emergencies (like hurricanes and floods) we will know where to send essential supplies to first or who might need help getting to safety quickly due to medical or physical conditions some struggle with.
Another great need I would like to address is our County jail. It has been outdated for 20 years. I understand we do not need to provide a fancy hotel environment, but we do desperately need an updated facility to protect our inmates and our employees.
Lastly, I am committed to work with I.C.E. (US immigration and customs) to reduce the influx of illegal immigrants traveling to Duplin County that have bad intentions. As a county, we also do want to provide opportunities to individuals who seek citizenship legally and pursue the American Dream.
Q. What is the top concern you are hearing from Duplin residents?
A. Unlike my opponent Mr. Stokes, my first priority is not to spend more of your taxpayer dollars on salary increases. It is to tackle the drug trade. The drug trade is the root of many other types of crimes. Also, students, teachers, and parents alike have expressed concern about school safety. We use metal detectors to protect our courthouse and employees. Our students and school faculty are precious and metal detectors can be and should be used to protect our schools as well to prevent preventable victimization and tragedy.
Q. In the past couple of years there’s been a lot of negativity toward law enforcement, what can police do locally to improve attitudes about all that?
A. With a plan already in place from my 2018 campaign, I am committed to visit all high schools and middle schools at the beginning and the end of each school year. As sheriff, I, along with a few deputies from each department, will speak and interact with the students and teachers to let them know we are there to protect and serve every one of them. We also want to give them an avenue of recourse if anyone is being bullied in any way. We will encourage them to let their teacher and parents know what’s going on if they are being bullied and that if they feel they cannot approach them, that we are here also to protect them. We want to be approachable and responsive to our entire community, including students. Interacting with students also provides an opportunity to help students understand there are natural consequences to bad decisions and help try to set them on a straight and narrow path.
Another very important way I plan to build community trust is to hold town and community meetings regularly so citizens can talk to me personally. I want to know their concerns and issues and brainstorm solutions to community build.
Additionally, another community outreach I have planned is to utilize critical information gathering our patrol deputies perform to improve our County’s emergency policies. As we hone those, the deputies will introduce themselves as community emergency resources to ensure citizens know that we are there to protect and serve them and how to access that help.
Q. If elected Sheriff, how can your department demonstrate a commitment to transparency in its interactions with the media and the public?
A. In the new sheriff’s department, transparency, fairness, and accessibility will be a top priority. We will welcome media and the public as we strive to constantly improve the community’s confidence in us. We will encourage the media to share with the citizens of Duplin County of our happenings. We will want every citizen to know what their hard earned tax dollars are being used for. We will choose transparency.
Q. What is something you see changing on your very first day/week, if elected Sheriff?
A. Well, on the first day I am sure there will be some turnover. There will be some that do not share my vision to protect and serve the citizens of Duplin County that are stuck in the good ol’ boys mindset. After that, the new leadership will evaluate each remaining employee and make sure they are where they can serve best.
In the following few weeks, we will proudly move forward and get back a full staff of Duplin County employees that are ready and willing to serve you.
I have had many former deputies tell me personally that they would love to come back to Duplin County and work as long as they had someone that would always have their back when they do their job. We will have no problem filling positions with great people that want to work and want to serve. These fine officers do not want to take a hands off approach to the drug trade and have proven histories on the job as true selfless community servants.
Lastly, I commit to be the person to personally perform one of the most difficult duties of the job, to personally notify family members that a loved one has passed. Accidents are tragically inevitable and I will personally take that hard task on my shoulders.
