KENANSVILLE — With a law enforcement background that spans nearly two decades Stratton Stokes, Duplin County Sheriff candidate says he looks forward to building relationships with the community and making a difference.
Stokes is from the Northeast community, near Wallace. He graduated from Campbell University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion.
In 2005, he started working with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office as a jailor. Later on, he was assigned to the Patrol Division where he worked for a few years after graduating from Basic Law Enforcement Training. Stokes served as a shift sergeant, a field training officer, and a member of the Special Response Team. After attending the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation 40th Special Agent Academy in 2012, he was assigned to the Coastal District as a criminal agent. In that role, he covered Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Duplin, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, and Pender counties.
“As a criminal agent I worked major homicides, public corruption, and officer-involved shooting cases,” said Stokes. “In concurrence with my criminal duties, I worked narcotics investigations and became the Marijuana Eradication Coordinator for our district. I was also assigned as a back-up crime scene agent and completed the advanced crime scene course at the North Carolina State Crime Lab.”
In 2013, Stokes was honored with the Sharon Alston Agent of the Year Award from the Coastal District. He also received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.
His commitment to law enforcement and education did not stop there.
“I always wanted to continue my education. After much thought and prayer, I applied to Campbell University School of Law and graduated in 2017 with a Juris Doctorate,” said Stokes. “That same year I was admitted to the Bar and opened a general practice.”
Q. Why have you decided to run for Duplin County Sheriff? Why should people vote for you?
A. My background and experience in law enforcement, the court system, and being a business owner gives me the unique skills to effectively lead the Sheriff’s Office. I believe these skills will allow me to effectively lead and improve the office and make our communities a safer place to live and work.
People should vote for me because I deeply care for the people of Duplin County, have the knowledge and experience, and know I can make a difference. I will lead by example and work with the citizens. By working with the public, we can solve community problems and improve our communities. By working together, citizens and law enforcement can reduce crime, drug abuse and gang activity that plague our communities.
Q. What are the main issues that you will like to address if elected Sheriff? And How?
A. Currently one of the greatest issues that affects the sheriff’s office, and all county departments is attrition and a high turnover. One of the main factors causing this is the lack of competitive salaries with surrounding agencies. Replacing officers is both time-consuming and expensive. There are direct and indirect costs the county taxpayer bears. The direct costs are background checks, psychological assessments, medical assessments, equipment, and uniforms. The indirect costs are quality of service, productivity, intuitional and professional knowledge, and skills. As Sheriff, I will focus on working with the county commissioners to make salaries competitive thereby reducing turnover and saving the county direct and indirect costs. This would allow our citizens to receive the best service possible.
Drug abuse would be next. As the drug trade has ravaged our communities, it has also amplified general criminal activity, pressure on mental health, and human trafficking. This has increased the burden on our law enforcement, social services, hospitals, and court systems. As Sheriff, I am committed to fighting drugs by increasing visibility, enforcement, and working with our community leaders and agencies to help reduce these crimes.
Q. What is the top concern you are hearing from Duplin residents?
A. The main concerns I hear from Duplin County residents are general crime, drug activity, and gangs.
General crime, drug, and gang activity go hand in hand. By working together, communicating with each other, and remaining vigilant, we can tackle these issues. We must be united and send the message that this behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. This begins with law enforcement building relationships with the community, community trusting their law enforcement and citizens reporting criminal activity. Together we can truly make a difference.
Q. In the past couple of years there’s been a lot of negativity toward law enforcement, what can the police do locally to improve attitudes about all that?
A. It is crucial that law enforcement build strong relationships of mutual trust with the communities they serve. Law enforcement relies on the cooperation of communities to devise solutions to crime and social issues. Equally community members’ willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe law enforcement actions reflect principles of justice.
As Sheriff I will focus on the following to help bridge that divide:
1) Continue being visible in the community and interact with the public;
2) Acknowledge the challenges communities are facing and collaborate to find solutions;
3) Be transparent and accountable;
4) Promote internal diversity;
5) Ensure high ethical standards and 6) Offer professional growth opportunities.
Q. If elected Sheriff, how can your department demonstrate a commitment to transparency in its interactions with the media and the public?
A. Trust and transparency begin at the very top of any organization and flow down. It is my commitment to be transparent by releasing as much information as possible about incidents through news outlets, social media, and the internet.
Q. What is something you see changing on your very first day/week, if elected Sheriff?
A. The Sheriff’s Office is a growing agency. On the very first day, I would make it a point to communicate with every employee. On the first week, I would make it a point to personally meet every employee and get to know them.
