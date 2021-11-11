WARSAW — Serendipity by definition means luck that takes the form of finding valuable or pleasant things that are not looked for. I think that is a great name for the business I visited to feature in this column. Especially after having a serendipitous experience while I was there.
I arrived at Serendipity around 10:30 a.m., hoping to get breakfast and beat the lunch rush so that I would have enough time to speak with Billie Jo Purdee, the owner. That was a good choice, because as I was leaving, the store started to get packed.
Purdee, a labor and delivery nurse by profession, decided to make a career change after an injury.
She already loved to bake, and often considered opening a bakery, so it made sense for that to be her next move.
Purdee chose downtown Warsaw as the location for Serendipity, a two-part business featuring a deli and a hair salon. Her family purchased the old jewelry store. Purdee says she chose the location because there were no other places like it nearby.
I’m sure you’re wondering how she can bake delicious treats and do hair at the same time. That would be mighty hard!
Her daughter, Leah Reaves, who is a hairstylist, operates Serendipity Hair Salon in the back of the building, and Purdee operates Serendipity Deli Bakery in the front.
Living up to its name, Purdee says that COVID actually helped them launch their business. Because of the pandemic with everything being shut down, not being able to go to work provided the family with ample time to work on the building. For the next 10 months, they worked on it together and developed a master plan. How serendipitous right?
As I got ready to order breakfast, I decided to stick to the lighter items in the menu. I was torn between the Palmetto pimento cheese spinach wrap and the chicken salad spinach wrap, so you know what I did? I got both of course!
I got both wraps slightly heated. My teeth are sensitive to cold, so I have to take the chill off my food. I added spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and pepper as the toppings for my wraps, but you can make them however you want. The store provides a checklist were you can mark your toppings of choice.
The chicken salad was nice, simple, and had that southern sweetness to it. Sometimes people get a little crazy with chicken salad, putting all kinds of fruits and extra things in them that do not belong there, and other times people forget to even put seasonings in it. But who am I to judge? The wraps were very refreshing and light, which is exactly what I was going for.
I also tried the chocolate chunk brownie with a scoop of their vanilla ice cream. With brownies, I prefer the hard edges, so it was a lot softer than I usually like, but the taste was good.
The rich chocolate and flaky top went well with the ice cream on top. The ice cream costs a little more than I expected, but you gotta pay for quality, I guess. Serendipity only uses Simply Natural Creamery out of Ayden, N.C. because their ice creams are natural, meaning there are no artificial ingredients.
Some of Serendipity’s most popular items are their lemon blueberry doughnuts, Hershey bar cakes, wraps, grilled cheese sandwiches, and homemade cinnamon rolls, which are made about once a month. They also offer coffee and will be soon adding soup to the menu.
Serendipity supports local businesses and sells local brands in the store. Purdee says they sell homemade pickles from a local woman, and homemade pillows made by Ann Houston, who is around 90 years old and still sewing.
The staff was very friendly, and you could tell their customers are regulars and enjoy hanging out in there.
I give them an A!