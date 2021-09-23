FAYETTEVILLE — Action Pathways, Inc. took home its first national award, the Promise in Action Award, from the National Community Action Partnership (NCAP) conference in Boston, Sept. 1-3.
Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) of Southeast North Carolina was recognized for its efforts to combat hunger throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHFB identified areas of the population that were most affected by poverty and COVID-19, holding mass food distributions in all seven counties in our service area: Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Robeson and Sampson. On average, our partner agencies served 59,524 individuals per month.
To continue to combat the catastrophic issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Action Pathways SHFB has partnered with the N.C. Community Action Association on the Cape Fear Food Insecurity Think Tank to address hunger and social determinants of health issues throughout Cumberland and Sampson counties, aligning with other nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups, school systems and other public services.
SHFB continues to tackle food insecurity throughout the region, and is partnering with the Action Pathways ASPIRE program to provide after-school meals through backpack programs in Cumberland and Sampson counties through the summer break and into the next school year.
“I’d like to thank the National Community Action Partnership for this incredible honor,” Action Pathways CEO Lonnie Ballard, Jr. said, adding, “This would not have been possible without the generous support of our donors, volunteers and staff. Action Pathways has long been committed to helping our community through empowerment and education, and we will continue to work toward the ultimate goal of ending poverty throughout our region.”
Action Pathways Board of Directors Chairman Glenn Adams accepted the award on behalf of the organization at the awards ceremony in Boston on Sept. 2. “We are very humbled by the National Community Action Partnership selecting Action Pathways for this prestigious award,” he said. “It is a testament to the leadership of our CEO, Lonnie Ballard, our board, and the hard work of each and every one of our employees. It is encouraging to know that we truly are putting our promise into action by empowering our community and affecting real change in the fight against poverty.”
About Action Pathways
Action Pathways is a private, non-profit human services agency offering a comprehensive and supportive approach to helping families and individuals achieve and sustain economic security—effectively providing them a path forward in life. Action Pathways has developed and operated successful community-based programs in southeastern North Carolina for over 50 years. The agency is part of a national network of community action programs whose promise is to change people’s lives, embody the spirit of hope, improve communities, and make America a better place to live. We care about the entire community and are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.
About Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank
A proud member of Feeding America, Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina serves seven counties: Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Robeson, and Sampson. With a large rural service area, the organization relies on strong partnerships with over 260 churches, food pantries, and other nonprofits to distribute food to those in need.
In southeast North Carolina, over 18 percent of people are at risk of hunger. SHFB is committed to improving access to healthy foods; advocating for those in need; empowering the community with emergency assistance and education.