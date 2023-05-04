Call 911 if you see this man. He is considered dangerous

Jerry Flakes Jr. was in custody of ECU Health Duplin Hospital Police under involuntary commitment orders issued by the hospital. The hospital police was in charge of watching Flakes for a mental evaluation stemming from the Walmart standoff when he managed to escape the facility. Flakes is wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks, and a gold chain. He is considered dangerous.

KENANSVILLE -- Jerry Flakes Jr., the man who is facing multiple charges after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at the Walmart in Wallace escaped custody at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, N.C. around 5:30 p.m. today.

