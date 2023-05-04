Jerry Flakes Jr. was in custody of ECU Health Duplin Hospital Police under involuntary commitment orders issued by the hospital. The hospital police was in charge of watching Flakes for a mental evaluation stemming from the Walmart standoff when he managed to escape the facility. Flakes is wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks, and a gold chain. He is considered dangerous.
KENANSVILLE -- Jerry Flakes Jr., the man who is facing multiple charges after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at the Walmart in Wallace escaped custody at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, N.C. around 5:30 p.m. today.
Flakes, who is a white male from Georgia, was in custody of ECU Health Duplin Hospital Police under involuntary commitment orders issued by the hospital. The hospital police was in charge of watching Flakes for a mental evaluation stemming from the Walmart standoff when he managed to escape the facility.
According to law enforcement, criminal charges were taken out by Wallace Police Department but had not been served pending full mental evaluation. Flakes was not in custody of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.
Flakes is wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks, and a gold chain. He is considered dangerous.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has a manhunt for Flakes in the Kenansville area of Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Duplin County Emergency Management, Wallace Police Department, Pender EMS & Fire, Sampson County Fire Marshal, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Kenansville Police Department, Warsaw Police Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and ECU Health Duplin Hospital Company police.
Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes is encouraging the public to lock their vehicles and residences. Flakes is a dangerous subject. If anyone sees or hears any suspicious activity please call 911.