KENANSVILLE — Several roads in Duplin County are undergoing renovations and construction. Below you will find the projects currently in progress along with reopening information and suggested detours.
Beulaville
SR-1802 Quinn Store Road, east and west bound lanes in Duplin County, near Lyman Road will be closed through Friday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. The NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department will be preforming maintenance to bridge pipe over Muddy Creek to improve the quality of the road and the safety of the traveling public. While the closure is not expected to significantly impact traffic, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead as their commute will take longer than normal and use caution around the work zone.
If needed, drivers may take N.C. 41, Jackson Store Road, N.C. 111 and Lyman Road as a detour.
SR-1804 Both Directions in Duplin County, Near Beulaville Near Lyman Road, will be closed through Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.
SR1835 Edwards Road, 5 miles of Highway 24, north and south bound lanes will be closed until Friday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. while NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department performs maintenance to bridge pipe in order to improve the quality of the road and for the safety of the traveling public. If needed, drivers can take a detour from Highway 24 to Fountain Town Road, to Quinn Store Road.
Faisom
A bridge on Bowdens Road near U.S. 117, is expected to be closed through Oct. 1, allowing N.C. Department of Transportation crews to do maintenance work. Drivers needing to get access either side of the closure will be detoured onto U.S. 117, N.C. 50 (Mallard Street) and South Main Street. While this closure is not expected to impact traffic much, drivers are urged to use caution around the work zone and plan as though their commute will take longer than normal.
Greenievers
During a recent inspection, crews noticed some of the bridge timber on the 68-year-old bridge on West Charity Road near Bay Road was beginning to fail. The bridge is closed for safety. The department is working with Duke Energy to relocate power lines and allow a crane to be erected to perform the bridge repairs. The bridge will remain closed until Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. NCDOT will reopen the bridge as soon as possible and update the public when more information is available. Drivers should follow the signs for a 2-mile detour around the closure and expect their commute may take longer than normal.
Pink Hill
Intermittent lane closures will be in place on NC-11 Highway 11S, near N NC 111 903 Highway, east of Pink Hill / mile marker 29.7 to 29.8 both directions until March 29, 2022. This work is necessary to get materials and equipment to construct a new bridge using the existing as the detour. Existing bridge will still be used until new bridge is constructed.
Rose Hill
Intermittent lane closures will be in place on NC- 11 Highway near Landfill Road, north east of Rose Hill mile marker 11.4 in both directions, Monday through Friday 7a.m. to 5 p.m., until March 29, 2022. This work is needed in order to build a temporary onsite detour to remove traffic from the existing bridge so that it can be removed and replaced.
Kenansville
SR-1502 North of Kenansville a signalized lane closure will be operable between construction business hours. Construction will take place with both night and day operations, but the signalized stop lights will only be in use when construction is underway. Otherwise, the signalized stop lights will be turned off for both lanes to flow freely without restriction through April 1, 2023.
The detour will be provided by an onsite temporary structure that will be conducted onsite with live traffic present.
SR1301 Bowden Road Bridge 83 has been extended until Friday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m.