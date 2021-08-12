KENANSVILLE — Several roads in Duplin County are undergoing renovations and construction. Below you will find the projects currently in progress along with reopening information and suggested detours.
Warsaw
I-40, near NC 24 near Warsaw / Mile Marker 364 east bound ramp on I-40 will be closed intermittently through Aug. 15 to do storm drain and curb work. Traffic needing to get to NC 24 will need to take the I-40 369 exit.
Greenevers
SR-1102 West Charity Road near Bay Rd East and West bound lanes are closed through Aug. 30. The NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department is performing maintenance to bridge to improve the quality of the road and the safety of the traveling public. The department is working with Duke Energy to relocate power lines and allow a crane to be erected to perform the bridge repairs. Drivers should follow the signs for a 2-mile detour around the closure and expect their commute may take longer than normal.
Pink Hill
Intermittent lane closures will be in place on NC-11 Highway 11S, near N NC 111 903 Highway, east of Pink Hill / mile marker 29.7 to 29.8 both directions until March 29, 2022. This work is necessary to get materials and equipment to construct a new bridge using the existing as the detour. Existing bridge will still be used until new bridge is constructed.
Rose Hill
Intermittent lane closures will be in place on NC- 11 Highway near Landfill Road, north east of Rose Hill / mile marker 11.4 in both directions, Monday through Friday 7a.m. to 5 p.m., until March 29, 2022. This work is needed in order to build a temporary onsite detour to remove traffic from the existing bridge so that it can be removed and replaced.
Kenansville
SR-1502 North of Kenansville a signalized lane closure will be operable between construction business hours. Construction will take place with both night and day operations, but the signalized stop lights will only be in use when construction is underway. Otherwise, the signalized stop lights will be turned off for both lanes to flow freely without restriction through April 1, 2023. The detour will be provided by an onsite temporary structure that will be conducted onsite with live traffic present.