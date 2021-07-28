KENANSVILLE
A section of N.C. 50 will be closed in both directions to perform maintenance.
N.C. 50 will be closed in both directions between N.C. 24 Bypass and N.C. 41 in Chinquapin. Work is expected to last through July 30.
During the closure, crews will replace nine failing pipelines in multiple locations prior to resurfacing the highway. Drivers needing to access either side of N.C. 50 will be detoured onto N.C. 24 Bypass, N.C. 24 and N.C. 41.
WALLACE
SR-1828 (Cypress Creek Rd), near Bear Pond Rd., East of Wallace is closed in both directions for emergency bridge maintenance and is scheduled to reopen Friday, Aug. 6.
MAGNOLIA
S NC 903 Highway, near Interstate, north east of Magnolia / Mile Marker 11.4 is closed in both directions and will reopen at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. During the closure, crews are working on repairs and resurfacing of the bridge deck. The following detours are suggested: N.C. 903 North: Take ramp to eastbound I-40, take Exit 380, turn left onto West Charity Road and take I-40 West back to N.C. 903. N.C. 903 South: Take ramp to westbound I-40, take Exit 369, turn left onto U.S. 117 and take I-40 East back to N.C. 903.
WARSAW
I-40, near NC 24 near Warsaw / Mile Marker 364 east bound ramp on I-40 will be closed intermittently through Aug. 15 to do storm drain and curb work. Traffic needing to get to NC 24 will need to take the I-40 369 exit.
GREENEVERS
SR-1102 West Charity Rd near Bay Rd East and West bound lanes are closed through Friday, Aug. 30. The NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department is preforming maintenance to bridge to improve the quality of the road and the safety of the traveling public. The department is working with Duke Energy to relocate power lines and allow a crane to be erected to perform the bridge repairs. Drivers should follow the signs for a 2-mile detour around the closure and expect their commute may take longer than normal.