Kenansville, NC (28349)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.