KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Agribusiness Council will hold its annual dinner meeting on Tuesday evening, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ed Emory Auditorium of the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Center. The Center is located at Duplin Commons, across from James Sprunt Community College.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Chad Herring. Chad is a third-generation pig farmer from Mount Olive, who manages the day-to-day operations of Herring Pork Producers, a family-owned nursery pig farm. He serves as the Executive Director of NC Farm Families, a non-profit organization that stands up and speaks out in defense of North Carolina’s farm families. Chad serves the pork industry on both state and national committees including National Pork Producers Council Environmental Policy Committee and North Carolina Pork Council’s Conference Committee. He was awarded the Outstanding Pork Producer of the year in 2020 by the North Carolina Pork Council. He will speak about the mission and activities of NC Farm Families.
The Duplin County Agribusiness Council is a concerned group of Duplin County residents working together to increase awareness of the county’s agribusiness industry and its vital importance to the overall economic well-being of the county and the state.
The Agribusiness Council hosts tours of local agribusinesses, sponsors agricultural scholarships at James Sprunt Community College, co-sponsors the 4-H livestock show and the Duplin County Agribusiness Fair, and participates in many other activities promoting agribusiness. Annual membership fees go to support all these activities.
Annual membership dues are $35 per person, which includes the cost of the annual meeting meal. Dinner tickets for non-members are $15 for adults and $5 for children age 12 or younger. Deadline for dinner reservations is Jan. 20. To make your reservation or for more information, please contact the Duplin County Cooperative Extension Service office at 910-296-2143.