KENANSVILLE — Every year the Duplin Agribusiness Council partners with the Duplin County N.C. Cooperative Extension to host its membership meeting. This year’s meeting took place at the Lois G. Britt Agricultural Service Center on Jan. 25.
Chad Herring, NC Farm Families executive director and a third-generation farmer in Duplin County was the guest speaker for the evening. Herring serves on both state and national committees including the National Pork Producers Council Environmental Policy Committee and the North Carolina Pork Council’s Conference Committee. He was awarded the 2020 Outstanding Pork Producer of the year by the NC Pork Council. He is also a volunteer at the Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department and has served on the Duplin County Board of Health as a public member.
“Oh man, it means the world to me just to be able to grow and produce food for all of our families. It’s really a noble career. It’s not the most lavish lifestyle, but I really enjoy it. It’s a part of who I am, and I am glad to be doing it,” Herring stated.
During his presentation, Herring spoke about the mission of North Carolina Farm Families and about renewable natural gas. He explained how this technology has been sweeping across the agriculture industry.
“There’s a lot of opportunities here, there’s an opportunity for North Carolina to become a leader in renewable energy, there’s opportunity for our farm families to diversify and create another source of income for their farms,” said Herring. “But probably most importantly, there’s an opportunity to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from our farms.”
Herring conducted an informational presentation addressing the process and benefits of renewable natural gas. Herring shared that the total greenhouse gas emissions emitted from pig farms in the United States is 0.4% “and this is just a test to the continuous improvement that our farmers are making everyday for environmental, caring for animals and our communities as well.”
Among the guests in attendance, was George Mainor of Magnolia, who received the Agribusiness Recognition Award for his many years of service in the agricultural industry. Mainor has been a farmer all of his life. His only break from farming was his four years of college, when he attended Fayetteville State University. He is also a certified irrigation designer and contractor, wastewater contractor level IV, and inspector.
Mainor serves in several organizations including holding the first vice president seat of the Duplin County Agribusiness Council.
His family started growing tobacco in the 1950s and eventually added corn, soybeans, hogs, and cows.
Today, Mainor’s farm focuses on raising chickens. His chicken houses produce around 300,000 chickens per year.
“When Nash Johnson first started growing chickens, my father (James Mainor) was one of the pioneers in the chicken business back in the 1950s. He was at one time Nash Johnson’s largest chicken producer,” Mainor explained.
Future Farmers of America (FFA) students and staff from three schools in Duplin County were also present. FFA works closely with the Cooperative Extension Office to help mentor and educate high school students who are interested in agriculture.
At the end of the program, prizes were given out via raffle. Everyone at the event received at least one item.
Prizes were donated by Cape Fear Farm Credit, Chestnutt Farms, Dail Brothers, Duplin County Tourism, Duplin Winery, Four County EMC, Golden Grove, Inc., House of Raeford, Kenansville Equipment, Murphy-Brown, LLC, NC Farm Bureau, NC Pork Council, Smith Brothers Gas, Smithfield Foods, Hog Production Division, and Tri-County EMC.
The Agribusiness Council is a membership-based organization that helps support farmers and other businesses that are in the agriculture industry.