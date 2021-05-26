Agriculture is North Carolina's number one industry and it continues to grow. Now representing $95.9 billion, our agriculture industry has a huge economic impact on the state and is something N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler is very proud of.
"N.C. State Economist Mike Walden recently released his latest economic impact numbers for agriculture and agribusiness and I am happy to say he had very good news for the industry," said Troxler during an interview with Southern Farm Network.
"These numbers are up $3.2 billion from 2019 and are getting ever so close to the $100 billion goal I have talked about for the industry. I know we will soon reach that milestone, and I look forward to setting a new and bigger goal," he said, "It really reinforces my belief that this is an industry with a bright future. Food and fiber production will always be essential. And, as our population grows, so does the market for food, housing and other amenities."
Listen to the full interview with NC Commissioner Steve Troxler and Southern Farm Network here.