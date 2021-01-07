Kenansville, NC (28349)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.